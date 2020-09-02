Pliant Technologies to Highlight MicroCom XR at IBC Showcase

AUBURN, Ala.—Pliant Technologies is putting the spotlight on its MicroCom XR intercom system for this year’s unique IBC virtual experience.

The MicroCom XR provides full-duplex, multi-user intercom technology for a variety of applications. The system can be used in 2.4 GHz worldwide, as well as 900 MHZ where legal. The two-channel intercom platform provides up to 10 full-duplex users, a 12-hour battery and extended range, all without the need for a basestation, per Pliant.

MicroCom XR was designed with advanced RF technology for broadcast and production use. It also is compatible with the SmartBoom series of professional headsets.

Additional features include an OLED display, a drop-in charger and rugged, lightweight beltpacks. The system is IP-67 rated.