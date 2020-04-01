Pliant Technologies Introduces MicroCom XR Intercom

AUBURN, Ala.—Pliant Technologies has released its MicroCom XR, a digital wireless intercom that is available in 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz.

MicroCom XR is a two-channel intercom system that can accommodate up to 10 full-duplex users, as well as featuring 15-hour battery life, extended range and high-quality audio, per Pliant. The intercom also has an OLED display, an optional five-bay drop-in charger, optional wired interface, is IP67-rated and its beltpacks are water resistant and lightweight.

Pliant designed MicroCom XR with advanced RF technology and firmware meant specifically for broadcast and production use.

MicroCom XR can be used with a wide range of professional headsets, according to Pliant, including the company’s own SmartBoom series.