PlayBox Updates Channel in a Box Suite

HERTFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND—It’s a new year and a new set of updates for PlayBox Technology’s suite of Channel in a Box product range. The AirBox Neo, TitleBox Neo, Capture Box Neo and SafeBox Neo will all include UHD compatibility, a high-efficiency user interface, and new feature enhancements .

The AirBox Neo playout server now supports UHD, HD and SD in a single server. Among its new features include a streaming input that supports HTTP, HTTP Secure, UDP, RTMP, MMS, MMSH and YouTube. There are also improvements to RTMP streaming output to allow for web streaming. It also comes with a virtual output, third-party product support for Ross NK series routers and the Horita TR-100 timecode reader, multiple DeckLink cards for multichannel ad insertion, and enhancements have been made to the clip trimmer and audio level control.

The new TitleBox Neo on-air graphics and character generator—in addition to adding support for UHD projects—has added an API plug-in for interfacing with third-party software devices. The ability to handle ODBC data providers and RSS feeds has also been increased.

PlayBox’s CaptureBox Neo multichannel ingest server allows HD or SD content to be captured from up to four video sources simultaneously. All four can be monitored on a single screen and controlled through a streamlined user interface with enhanced multichannel control and operability. It can also monitor audio levels and makes ingested content available for playback seconds after ingest begins. Capture lists are also able to be imported from third-party traffic systems.

Then there is the SafeBox Neo content and playlist replicator, which replicates remote content to local playout server folders for safe transmission. The SafeBox Neo comes with a new graphic interface as well as faster processing for moving primary or copied content to the playout and central storage servers. File management has also received an upgrade, with the ability to automatically and manually delete files, or assign protection to prevent removal.

PlayBox Technology is a provider of broadcast television playout and channel branding.