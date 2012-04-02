PlayBox to Expand Management Product Line at 2012 NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, PlayBox will launch the Multiple Playout Manager (MPM), a fully assignable monitoring and control system with rights management for controlling multiple AirBox playout channels from one or more Internet-connected PCs locally or anywhere in the world via IP.AirBox and CaptureBox now have closed caption ingest support for EIA 608, EIA 708, and XDS; and QCBox now has automatic loudness control.



TitleBox Dashboard gives networked users remote control of TitleBox objects arranged in a playlist with hierarchical structure, and full flexibility to add and change events during live programs.A new TitleBox Advanced Scripting Engine enables animation sequences to be created and dynamic data used to instantly update on-air information without an API.



AirBox MPO (Multiple Parallel Outputs) now enables broadcasters to run and output different video formats and resolutions simultaneously from a single AirBox playout server.Also new is TitleBox Player, which provides playlist creation and replay automation to run local or remote TitleBox servers on-air, and integration with third-party scheduling solutions like TrafficBox and NewsAir.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.PlayBox will be at booth N5834.





