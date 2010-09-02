Playbox Technology to present TrafficBox

At the IBC Show, PlayBox Technology will present its TrafficBox traffic management system. Targeted at broadcasters who need TV business management solutions, TrafficBox includes all the features needed for program planning, advertising sales and long-term playlists scheduling. It also enables the preparation of the physical material that is presented on-air: the video, audio, text, graphics and subtitles.

The traffic management system within TrafficBox is a client/server database application provided by Step2e. This allows a virtually unlimited number of users to access the management server, where all relevant data can be entered, saved and modified. A high level of integration with PlayBox Technology automation systems allows both new and existing broadcasters to achieve more efficient workflows. It offers significant advantages in the overall management of both single and multichannel TV operations, such as allowing the program planning department to modify active rundowns without the involvement of the MCR personnel or reducing the operator time required for everyday tasks, while eliminating the chances of mistakes caused by human error.

