Platinum Tools Rolls Out EZ-RJ45 Crimp Tool

NEWBURY PARK, CALIF.—Platinum Tools is now shipping its new EZ-RJ45 Crimp Tool (p/n 100062C), which combines the Exo Crimp Frame with EZ-RJ45 Die.

The Exo Crimp Frame is a RJ45 crimp tool that can terminate multiple sizes of cables and conductors. The crimp frame features two interchangeable dies that work with EZ-RJ45 (Cat5e/6) and ezEX-RJ45 (Cat6/6A) connectors. Future upgrades can be done by purchasing a new die.

Additional features for the new Exo Crimp Frame and dies include single cycle crimp and flush trim; reversible die for ambidextrous operation; connectors lock into tool for correct positioning during crimp; push button lock; comfort grip TPR handles; Exo-EX die for crimping ezEX44 and ezEX48 connectors to terminate larger cables and conductors; and wire sequence for T568A/B.

Platinum Tools is offering the Exo Crimp Frame with EZ-RJ45 Die for $98.