Pixelworks Releases EasyOTA Integration Platform

Described as a universal over-the-air system, meant to integrate local OTA channels with OTT services.

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Pixelworks has announced the launch of what it is calling a universal over-the-air integration platform, EasyOTA. The main goal of the EasyOTA platform is to simplify the integration of local OTA TV channels into existing or new OTT streaming services.

EasyOTA offers live local channels through a home-network OTA streaming device using Pixelworks’ XCode technology. This prevents any burdens on the network or additional content license fees, says Pixelworks, and can help maintain subscriptions.

“With the dramatic growth in OTT streaming services as well as increased antenna usage, there is a huge opportunity for service providers to easily combine OTA and offer a cost-optimized streaming service while still providing a comprehensive lineup of rich TV content to their subscribers,” said Anselma Pilla, senior director of marketing, Video Delivery, at Pixelworks.

The EasyOTA platform is part of Pixelworks’ FlexVU ecosystem and will be available to qualified OTT partners.

