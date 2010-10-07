Pixelmetrix unveils DVStation-Mini² TSP Lite

Pixelmetrix launched its DVStation-Mini2 TSP Lite monitoring solution at IBC2010.

The DVStation-Mini2 TSP Lite is a flexible, compact transport stream monitoring solution that ensures validity of feed for all transmissions with transport stream verification and service availability.

The company also highlighted its automated channel package and parental control audits, contribution monitoring, terrestrial network monitoring, time-shifting with logo insertion, IP headend monitoring, transport stream recording and playout as well as end-to-end IPTV QoS monitoring.