Pixelmetrix to Introduce Consolidator at NAB

Consolidator Videowall screenshot

Pixelmetrix will launch Consolidator, its new generation Network Management System at the NAB Show. It will also feature StationView for monitoring and Electronic Couch Potato Video Quality Index for video quality verification.



The Consolidator provides centralized access to all data and the visibility to key fault and performance information up to 1,000 Pixelmetrix probes in a distributed content delivery network. It tracks all probes in real time, with a combination of push notifications and information pull mechanisms, enabling faster response time for fault resolution. The Consolidator gives an aggregated view that can be put up on a videowall. This view combines data collected from different monitoring points within the network.



The company will also showcase StationView, which provides television operators Simple Effective Monitoring. StationView consolidates alarms and status from up to 15 remotely located DVStation probes into a dashboard showing RF status, TS bandwidth alarms, transport stream health and service/content verification results. Audio and video status is also summarized for each service.



New at NAB for the Electronic Couch Potato (ECP) is the Video Quality Index (VQI). This video quality measurement tool scans all channels, identifies common video impairments such as macro-blocking, tiling and freeze frame, then combines them to a single, integrated metric. Results are consolidated across all channels and remote sites.



Pixelmetrics will be at booth SU7813.



