Pixelmetrix introduces OMG-Lite

Providing the same insight into OTT subscribers as the OTT Media Grinder (OMG), the OMG-Lite provides multi-client simulation at price levels comparable to today's smartphones on the market.

Following the upgrade of the OMG with Service Quality Analytics, the OMG-Lite is designed for operators seeking a simple, effective source of information about their service quality. Equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet port, the OMG-Lite is capable of generating up to 1Gb/s of OTT client traffic, and emulating up to 10 clients, while collecting comprehensive measurement data.





The OMG-Lite also collects key QoS performance statistics on the seven-key VideoMargin Metrics as well as other performance information, including HTTP error codes.