Pilat Media to Unveil Enhancements to IBMS Omnicast at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Pilat Media will unveil enhancements to its IBMS Omnicast business management solution for VOD, over-the-top TV and catch-up TV across all delivery platforms. It addresses everything from acquisition and multiplatform service scheduling to workflow orchestration, asset management and business dashboards.

Pilat Media will also introduce IBMS Rights, which can be a stand-alone solution or addition to IBMS-managed environments. It delivers centralized rights management across all broadcasting operations, covering contract management, program finance and distribution licensing.



Making its U.S. debut is the OTTilus Online Video Platform, an enterprise-class over-the-top TV solution that expands broadcasters’ and TV operators’ multiplatform product offerings while leveraging their existing broadcast workflows and systems.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Pilat Media will be at booth N6224.