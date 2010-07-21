Pilat Media to introduce stand-alone, centralized rights management system

Pilat Media will introduce a stand-alone, centralized rights management system based on IBMS features and technology at IBC2010 that is intended to help broadcasters maximize their revenues while remaining rights compliant.



The new product covers a complete set of services for asset life cycle management from production through distribution, applying centralized rights management, contract management, deal management and asset finance.

With the new advanced rights management system, users can record contractual terms and assign rights to log and manage consumption and distribution terms centrally for all acquired or produced content.

Pilot Media also will feature enhancements to its advanced advertising campaign management add-on module for IBMS and roll out an advanced set of automation system interfaces based upon BXF standards, initially for OmniBus automation systems.

