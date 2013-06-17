Pilat Media releases standalone rights management system for cloud-based IBMS Express

Pilat Media has announced the release of a new rights management solution for IBMS Express, the company's modular and flexible entry-level business management product suite, derived from its IBMS broadcast management system.

Like the complete IBMS Express system, Rights Express is a cloud-based platform that is fast, easy to install and can be deployed as a stand-alone system.

The new Rights Express enables broadcasters to capture multidimensional rights to support a wide range of delivery platforms and interactive services, with rights assigned by region, platform, channel, device, and language. The module includes tools for contract, EPG, and metadata management to ensure that assets are fully utilized and contractual obligations are always met.

As a cloud-based service, IBMS Express dovetails with a broadcaster's outsourced IT strategy. A "pay as you grow" software-as-a-service pricing model gets stations up and running with minimal upfront investment. IBMS Express is designed to be easily configured and ready for use in a matter of weeks, with Pilat Media's professional services team providing configuration, training and ongoing maintenance of the live system.