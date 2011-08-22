PHABRIX to Show Rx 2000 Rack Mount Solution at IBC



AMSTERDAM: U.K.-based PHABRIX announced it will showcase its new production Rx 2000 rack-mount test and measurement solution at IBC. The Rx 2000 is a dual screen 2U platform capable of accepting up to four modules providing eight simultaneous inputs if required. The ability of the Rx to accept different modules to support analysis, eye and jitter analysis, test pattern generation, Dolby, MADI and ASI options on the new platform provides broadcast engineers with a cost-effective, centralized solution for broadcast T&M. The Rx 2000 is the first in a series of three new rack-mount products originally announced at the NAB Show this year to be on show at IBC.



PHABRIX’s new rasterizers will also be on display. These feature optical support and full 1920 x 1080 screen output for instrumentation via HDMI or SDI.



PHABRIX will be at stand 8.E25.



