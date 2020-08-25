Phabrix Ships New QxL 25G IP Rasterizer

NEWBURY, U.K.—Test and measurement instrument specialist Phabrix announced it has begun shipping its new QxL 25G IP rasterizer.

Unveiled in April, the QxL is a flexible, compact UHD-25G rasterizer created to address the needs of professional broadcast media IP networks.

The QxL offers all of the JT-NM (Joint Taskforce on Networked Media) Tested Program features of the Qx with a common look and feel across both platforms. Out of the box, the new 10G/25G IP-enabled rasterizer supports JT-NM TR 1001-1:2018, SMPTE ST 2110-20 (video), 2110-30 (PCM audio), 2110-31 (AES transport) and 2110-40 (ANC media) flows all with SMPTE ST 2022-7 Seamless IP Protection Switching (SIPS), and independent PTP slaves on both media ports for fully redundant media network operation, the company said.

The toolset also supports DHCP on all IP ports, unicast DNS-SD, AMWA NMOS IS-04 discovery and registration, IS-05 connection management as well as system resource and network topology discovery using Link Layer Discovery protocol (LLDP).

IP media interfaces are provided as standard, and SDI media interfaces with optional SDI Eye and jitter measurement are available as a factory-fitted option. The QxL GUI provides up to 16 user-configurable windows with pre-sets for rapid visualization of different traffic and workflow configurations, it said.

With the same accessible user interface as the Qx, there are minimal re-training costs for existing Qx users. The complexities of ST 2110 and NMOS operation are also presented to the user in an intuitive and accessible manner, the company said.

The QxL provides a suite of operator-level IP flow health and PTP monitoring features with warnings and alarms. For detailed analysis and debug, the new IP-MEAS toolset provides advanced engineering-grade information, including four SMPTE ST 2022-7 Packet Interval Time (PIT) displays, media port network statistics, real-time measurements of Flow-to-PTP relationships and latency, as well as real-time measurement of SMPTE ST 2110-21 Cinst and Vrx.