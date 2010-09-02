PHABRIX enhances test and measurement instruments

PHABRIX has announced a new Ancillary Data Analyzer for its Sx and Rx range of test and measurement instruments. The option provides broadcasters, studios, OB and broadcast manufacturers with a detailed analysis of the ancillary data present in a SDI signal.

The simple grid layout provides a quick view check for engineers using PHABRIX’s hand-held instruments. Each packet type is then displayed as present, not present or red if in fault. If further detail is required, then a separate ANC analyzer screen can be activated to display the selected ANC providing location (line), header, data bytes and CRC from the decoded data.

The company also has announced a new Dolby E metering, framing and metadata option for its Sx hand-held range. Once enabled, the option will automatically detect the Dolby E bitstream. Up to eight channels carried by the Dolby E stream can be viewed simultaneously via the onboard PPM, providing real-time Dolby E confidence.

The option also indicates Dolby E framing by indicating the start and finish positions within the video frame, reporting any discrepancy across frames. The metadata associated with Dolby E can also be viewed such as SMPTE timecodes and information associated with configuring the downstream decoder.

Visit PHABRIX at IBC Stand 8.E23.