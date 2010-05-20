Petrol Bags unveils Black Deca professional equipment bags

To commemorate its 10-year anniversary, Petrol Bags is introducing the Black Deca line of professional equipment bags.

Featuring a sleek, practical design in black fabric, Black Deca equipment bags are packed with a host of new features. A plastic exchangeable logo frame lets users easily add their own logos for personal branding. A new internal LED lighting system illuminates the interior of the bag, making contents much easier to identify and organize, and the lights are replaceable and easily installed or removed via a convenient internal zipper. Power is supplied by standard AA batteries (not included).

The floor of many of the new bags is equipped with Petrol’s new shock-resistant, molded AbsorbaPad. Attached by hook-and-loop material, it provides delicate equipment with an extra level of protection against accidental damage from the jolts and jostles that can occur during transit.