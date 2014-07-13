Pesa Products Receive DoD Extends JITC Certification

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.– Pesa said the U.S. Department of Defense has approved upgrades to its Video Distribution System, which includes several products from the Pesa Cheetah large-scale digital router product line. After initially receiving certification in January 2013, the company submitted a number of software and firmware updates for evaluation and testing.



The most significant upgrade is the new series of Vidblox 2K DVI dual-link extenders, which transport video resolutions up to 2560x1600 at 60 Hz over coax and/or fiber, Pesa said.



The upgraded products received Interoperability Certification and Information Assurance accreditation from DISA’s Joint Interoperability Test Command, which is responsible for certifying joint and combined interoperability of all DoD information technology and national security systems.



