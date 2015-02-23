PESA Joins VideoLink and Omega Broadcast on Streaming

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.—PESA announced a new partnerships with Omega Broadcast Group, an AV tech provider in Austin, Texas, and VideoLink of Toronto, incorporating PESA Xstream appliances.



The compact PESA Xstream C58 allows up to five video and eight audio input sources to be combined, synchronized, and mixed in real time with any or every video stream, which is said to eliminate timing and latency issues. With a variety of connectivity options and support for numerous video formats, the C58 can create up to five simultaneous full-screen streams and one quad view stream. Plus, its integrated Web server provides for full remote control, so no personnel are required on site for streaming content to another facility.