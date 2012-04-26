PESA demonstrates 3G-SDI fiber routing switcher with new MFP technology

PESA has announced a new concept in fiber-optic backplane design that uses MiniCube Miniature Form Pluggable (MFP) transmitter technology from Advanced Fiber Products. Introduced as a 3G-SDI MFP fiber routing switcher, the MFP option backplane for PESA's Jaguar 3 64 x 64 series was displayed at the 2012 NAB Show.

MFP technology establishes a new approach to LC-type fiber connectivity. Traditional Small Form Pluggable (SFP) modules use right-angle card cages that take up valuable board space during the design process. With MFP modules, both vertical and right-angle pluggable cages are available, resulting in a 50 percent smaller footprint. With vertical mount cages, hot pluggable fiber connections can be loaded in the same backplane space as a standard BNC port, which simplifies product packaging and increases product performance.

Offering up to 64 x 64 high-speed fiber-optic ports, PESA's Jaguar 3 is the first routing switcher to incorporate MFP technology. With its unique backplane design, the Jaguar 3 can offer fiber and coax connections in the same chassis. Two shared backplanes allow I/O ports in groups of 32.

The Jaguar 3 can route all SMPTE and ITU standard serial digital video signals, plus it supports embedded audio and other ancillary data for SDI, HD-SDI and DVB/ASI broadcast sources. For digital cinema, the Jaguar can easily be configured to support SMPTE S372 for dual-link HD-SDI. With the MFP optional fiber backplane, HD signals can be transmitted up to 10km.

The 2RU Jaguar 3 supports data rates from 50Mb/s up to 3Gb/s. All inputs are auto-equalized, while outputs are auto-sensed and re-clocked to the appropriate transport stream. For nonstandard formats, re-clockers can be bypassed to allow any data rate up to 3Gb/s. Two independent reference inputs allow easy selection of sync using either black burst or trilevel sync source. The compact frame design features front load, hot-swappable card sets and includes slots for optional redundant power supply/control modules. The routing switcher frame can be configured to support a variety of control interfaces, including Ethernet, RS-232 or PESA's PERC2000 control system.

The Jaguar 3 includes PESA's user-friendly CATTRAX software, which provides a simple interface for diagnostics, setup, and switching. With CATTRAX, multiple users can operate the Jaguar control system from anywhere on the network. For pushbutton control, the Jaguar offers three styles of local or remote panels.