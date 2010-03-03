PESA Debuts Cheetah-3 at NAB



At NAB, PESA will feature its new Cheetah-3 fiber-optic router, Cougar-3 and Ocelot-3 for 3G-SDI, and Vidblox family of media extenders.



The Cheetah-3 3G-SDI fiber-optic router offers sizes starting at 36x36 up to 144x144 in 4 RU. It can also support transport of 3D-HD using two parallel HD-SDI paths.



PESA will also be showcasing its Cougar-3 and Ocelot-3 family of routers. The 3G-SDI router, Cougar-3, configurable as 16X16 or 32X32, is compatible with all of PESA's control systems and remote control panels. The Ocelot-3 can be configured as a 16x8 or 16x16.



PESA will also demonstrate its Vidblox family of media extenders which can transport high speed digital formats supporting pixel resolutions up to 2560x1600 at 60 Hz over a single coax or fiber-optic transports. The VidBlox-TX series gives users a high-end signal conversion of Dual-Link DVI, VGA or component video to HD-SDI/3G-SDI and the VidBlox-RX series converts HD-SDI, Dual Link HD-SDI or 3G-SDI to Dual-Link DVI, VGA, RGB or component video formats.



PESA will also show new models of QuadBox for 4x4 switching and signal extender applications.



PESA will be at Booth N4123.



