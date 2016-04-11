Pebble Beach Systems Releases Marina Migration Pack

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—Pebble Beach Systems has announced that it is releasing its Marina Migration Pack. The plug-in framework is designed to ease the transition from legacy broadcast automation system to the Marina automation system.

The Marina Migration Pack features an active database bridge that allows both the Marina automation and legacy system to be in sync and run parallel to each other. The framework includes playlist readers and AsRun writers for different formats, including the BXF standard. For legacy Sundance systems, the Migration Pack has the ability to import media/macro associations.

The plug-in maintains a live link between databases and associated metadata, enabling additional information ingested with the legacy system to be automatically transferred to the Marina system. Both automation systems can stay active in sync, allowing for a permanent hybrid offering that allows both systems to co-exist.

The Marina UI layout can be configured to mimic a legacy system UI to aid in initial training and uninterrupted operation. Additional data and augmented feature sets can be revealed to operators by the system’s administrators.

Pebble Beach Systems will display the Marina Migration Pack at the 2016 NAB Show at booth N5323.