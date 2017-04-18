Pebble Beach Systems Partners With Ross Video

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND and BROOMFIELD, COLO. – Automation specialist Pebble Beach Systems announced that it has partnered with Ross Video to offer the Ross XPression render engine as a graphics plug-in available within Pebble’s channel playout products. The XPression plugin, running onboard Pebble Beach System’s Dolphin and Orca integrated playout systems, will be demonstrated in booth SL6320 at the NAB Show.



The XPression real-time motion graphics render engine enables Ross users to continue to use Ross creative software tools and current workflows with playout hosted on Pebble’s Dolphin or Orca software-defined channels. Pre-existing graphics and workflows are all supported and can be migrated across.



By deploying technology as a software plug-in, it is no longer necessary to pass video signals between disparate devices, which in the IP world could mean high bandwidth encapsulations such as SMPTE 2022-6. This not only simplifies the playout chain, but also reduces network bandwidth within private or public clouds since the interconnect to and from the third party system has been eliminated. Pebble Beach Systems’ Orca is an example of a virtualized playout system in use today able to take immediate advantage of the XPression plugin for real-time 3D graphics.