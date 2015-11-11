Pebble Beach Releases Orca
BROOMFIELD, COLO.—Pebble Beach Systems has announced that it is launching Orca, its new software-defined virtualized IP integrated channel system. The company also announced that DMC in the Netherlands is the first sale for the Orca system.
Running in a VM on a virtualized platform, Orca utilizes a software-only implementation of Pebble’s Dolphin platform to run in a private cloud with IP inputs and outputs. Orca software-defined channels can be configured to meet specific requirements. With an advanced orchestration level, it is also allows ultra-fast deployment against pre-configured templates, enabling channels to be launched and integrated into a running Marina system literally at the click of a button.
Pebble Beach was recently awarded a contract with the Digital Media Centre in the Netherlands and that it will fulfill with the Orca system. The implementation deploys standard IT hardware, which DMC will source and maintain; Pebble Beach will then deliver the virtual images for each channel with the Orca system based on DMC’s pre-defined transmission chain requirements.
Pebble Beach Systems is an automation, content management and integrated channel specialist headquartered in Broomfield, Colo.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox