Peavey Bows PVX Series

MERIDIAN, MISS.: Peavey’s new PVX Series loudspeakers are now available, offering a portable, all-in-one system aimed at musicians and audio professionals.



The Peavey PVX 12 and PVX 15 include a RX14 1.4-inch titanium diaphragm compression driver coupled to a constant directivity horn, and reproduce high and mid-high frequencies, while Peavey woofers with 2-3/8-inch voice coils handle the lows and low-mids. The two-way loudspeaker systems are said to be lightweight and rugged, and will handle 400 watts program and 800 watts peak power for live music, speech and other sound reinforcement applications.



Peavey PVX enclosures are housed in an injection-molded enclosure that includes a pole mount, three multi-point flying locations and a tilt-back design to accommodate use as a personal monitor. A black powder-coated steel grille provides driver protection and a professional appearance.