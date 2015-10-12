Pasternack Announces Coaxial-Packaged RF Amplifiers

IRVINE, CALIF.—Pasternack, a provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, have announced the release of new RF amplifiers all priced below $500. These coaxial-packaged amplifiers come as both low noise and gain block amplifiers able to cover frequency bands from 9 kHz to 3 GHz.

This RF amplifier series has P1dB levels up to 23-plus, low VSWR and are stable. Many of the designs use GaAs PHEMT semiconductors for linear performance and efficiency. The units feature noise figure levels as low as 0.5dB and high IP3 linearity up to 37-plus dBm. Single DC Positive Voltage ranges from 12-15-plus Vdc, while bias current ranges from 40-190mA. It also comes with 50 ohm hybrid circuits, which require no external matching components.

The entire amplifier portfolio from Pasternack is now in-stock and available for shipping.