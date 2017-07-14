Panasonic Unveils NDI PTZ Cameras and Switchers

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic is incorporating Network Device Interface support into five of its products, including four PTZ cameras and a switcher. The cameras that now feature built-in NDI support include the AW-HN38, AW-HN40, AW-UN70 and AW-HN130, as well as the AV-HLC100 switcher.

AW-HN40

All of the devices offer integrated support of the new NDI v3 for direct connection to an NDI network, with automatic detection by the NewTek TriCaster and NewTek’s IP Series of professional video switchers. It also allows for integration with other NDI-enabled products in the marketplace. With NDI, the PTZ cameras become immediately available for use in NDI-based video production workflows.

The cameras will feature an NDI mode within the camera menu that reconfigures camera settings for best performance and full compatibility on an NDI network. There is also full control of a remote PTZ camera with full tally support with no additional menu configuration needed.

The AV-HLC100 switcher is also integrated with NDI technology, allowing for a next generation workflow with the PTZ cameras for end-to-end IP connectivity from capture, live production to end-user delivery and streaming.

The NDI Panasonic camera line-up, including NDI upgrade paths for current cameras and the AV-HLC100 switcher, will be available starting in the fall.