Panasonic Toughbook 31 Offers Up to 18 Hours Battery Life

NEWARK, N.J. — Panasonic, a manufacturer of mobile computers since 1996, announced updates to the Toughbook 31. The updated Toughbook 31 offers up to 18 hours of standard battery life—27 hours with an optional second battery—as well as improved connectivity and performance boosts over the previous model. With its fully sealed design that delivers durability to meet MIL-STD-810G and IP65 specifications, including a six-foot drop rating, the Toughbook 31 is used by emergency service professionals, utility workers and others who need to stay connected in extreme environments.

Powered by the new Intel Core i5-5300U vPro processor, (3 MB cache, 2.3 GHz up to 2.9 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology) the updated Toughbook 31 also delivers desktop-class performance. Other improvements include enhanced graphics with the Intel HD 5500 integrated graphics processor—important for geographic information system and military logistics applications.

With features including a shock-mounted, flex-connect quick-release hard drive; sunlight-viewable touchscreen; and a magnesium alloy case with handle, the unit has been certified by an independent third-party testing lab to meet 19 MIL-STD-810G tests, including shock, drop, vibration, extreme temperature and high altitude. The Toughbook 31 offers protection from drops of up to six feet and has achieved an IP65 rating for protection from water and dust.

The Toughbook 31 maintains consistent vehicle docking capabilities with a platform footprint virtually identical to past flagship products. This allows customers to upgrade Toughbook computers without replacing vehicle docks, significantly lowering the total cost of ownership.