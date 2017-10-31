Panasonic Rolls Out AU-EVA1 5.7K Camera

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has a treat for consumers this Halloween, announcing that it is now shipping the AU-EVA1 5.7K handheld cinema camera. This new model features a pixel count of 5720x3016, dual native ISO ratings of 800 and 2,500, and 14-stops of dynamic range.

Newly designed, the EVA1 sensor is Super-35 sized with 5.7K resolution, providing a higher resolving image when down-sampled to 4K, UHD, 2K or 720p. The dual native ISO utilizes a process that allows the sensor to extract information without degrading the image. With its 14-stops of dynamic range, the camera enables fine gradation in exposure from bright to dark. The EVA1 also features full V-Log/V-Gamut capture to utilize high dynamic range and broad colors.

The EVA1 weighs in at 2.65 pounds and has a compact form factor with a removable handgrip for use as a handheld camera. It can also be mounted on a drone, gimbal rig or jib arm. The handgrip offers several controls, including menu, Rec start/stop, iris and two user buttons. The camera’s LCD screen is a 3.5-inch touch panel for menu selections, expand positioning and playback controls.

For lensing, the EVA1 has a native EF-mount. It also has Electronic Image Stabilization within the camera, as well as full iris control, one-push auto focus and lens data. Behind the lens mount, an integrated ND filter wheel in two, four and six stops allows for exposure control.

Additional features for the camera include the ability to be controlled remotely through an app; two SD card slots; the ability to record in 4K, UHD, 2K, Full HD and HD with a compression rate of up to 10-bit 4:2:2. EVA1 capture is capable up to 59.94/50 fps for 4K, 120/100 fps for 2K/Full HD, or 240/200 fps for a cropped area. Dual balanced XLR audio inputs with Dolby Audio encoding are also included. HDMI and SDI video outputs are both 4K-capable. There is also standard TimeCode functionality.

Panasonic is offering the AU-EVA1 5.7K camera at a starting price of $7,495.