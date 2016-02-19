Panasonic Releases Remote App for AG-DVX200PJ

AG-DVX200PJ



NEWARK, N.J.—Take control of Panasonic’s AG-DVX200PJ 4K camcorder from an iPad with the new AG Remote Operation Panel application.

With the AG ROP, users are able to remotely control the DVX200PJ’s picture quality adjustment, zoom, focus and REC start/stop. The ROP app can be used when the DVX200PJ is being utilized with a jib, crane or other mobile application.

The AG ROP app is available as a free download in the Apple App Store.