Panasonic Offers VariCam Menu Simulation Programs

NEWARK, N.J.—Learn how to use Panasonic’s series of VariCam camera/recorders without even having to physically touch one with Panasonic’s new VariCam menu simulation program. The free programs deliver a virtual instructional tour of the operation of the VariCam 35 4K cinema camera/recorder, VariCam 35 with Codex V-RAW recorder, or VariCam HS high-speed camera/recorder.

The VariCam menu simulators closely represent the full range of operation of the camera’s Remote Operation Panel. The program displays in 1920x1080 full HD and is supported by Internet Explorer 10.0 or later and Safari 8.0 or later.

To download the programs, click here.