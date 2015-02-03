Panasonic Offers Free Firmware Upgrade for AJ-PX270 P2

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has announced a free firmware upgrade for its popular AJ-PX270 P2 HD handheld that incorporates AVC-Intra Class200, full HD streaming and automatic contents transfer, and new recording formats, all enhancing production and remote newsgathering.



The addition of the AVC-Intra Class200 codec (10-bit, 4:2:2, bitrate approximately 200 Mbps) enables visually lossless recording at twice the bitrate of AVC-Intra Class100.



Network functionality is also enhanced with newly added streaming facilitating full wired, wireless or 4G/LTE-networked HD output during recording. In addition, Panasonic has added the “Rec during Uploading” function to the PX270 to allow automatic transfer of recorded contents to an FTP server, which means that recording is possible while video content is being uploaded. The firmware also supports a new P2 Remote Operation Panel application, which enables wireless control of PX270 camera settings (picture quality, zoom, focus and rec/stop operation, for example) using an iPad. The P2 ROP App will be available free of charge at the Apple App Store.



The upgrade also activates proxy editing on a web browser, and is available for downloading at the Panasonic service support website.

