Panasonic introduces HM-TA1 HD pocket-sized mobile camera

Panasonic has introduced the Panasonic HM-TA1, a new HD-capable mobile video camera with pocket-sized dimensions for portability.

With an easy-to-use design intended for intuitive operation, the TA1 features an integrated USB terminal and software that allows for easy PC connection and uploading videos to online sharing sites such as YouTube and Facebook.

The TA1 also supports the Apple iFrame video format, which is optimal for Mac users to import and maintain small file sizes. When using iMovie, the iFrame video data in the video camera is the same format as the one that is used to edit.

The TA1 records MPEG-4 AVC files to an SDXC/SDHC/SD memory card. The camera includes a 4x digital zoom, electrical image stabilization and an integrated USB terminal.