Panasonic Introduces AW-HE130 3MOS HD Integrated Camera

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has announced the new AW-HE130, a pan/tilt/zoom camera incorporating recently developed high-sensitivity, low-noise 1/3-inch 3-MOS imagers. New features include Power over Ethernet+ (POE+) for easier integration, and multi-stream transmission of H.264 HD video and audio (up to 1080/60p at 25Mbps.) The camera debuted at Content and Communications World in New York City, Nov. 12-13.

The HE130 adds many features to Panasonic’s AW-HE120 PTZ, including 3G-SDI output (up to 1080/60p); stereo mic/line-level inputs for embedded and streaming audio; a Night Mode for hi-res, near IR video acquisition (using an optional IR-illuminator in the 900nm range); an Optical Image Stabilizer; and IP-Live Preview for remote control and management of up to 16 cameras via Browser.

The camera has a signal-to-noise ratio of 60dB (F8/2000lx, minimum illumination, 2.0 lx), 1000 TV lines of resolution, and such features as 12-axis color correction and Panasonic’s Dynamic Range Stretch and Hybrid Digital Noise Reduction. The HE130 includes the same new three 2.4 megapixel MOS imagers and Digital Signal Processor used in Panasonic’s latest broadcast camcorders, such as the AJ-PX270. It can be equipped with a F1.6 20X zoom lens plus a new high-res 1.4X digital extender.

Standard professional interfaces include HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, and SD composite, as well as 3G-SDI for single cable delivery of content up to 1080/60p. In addition to continuing RS-422 serial compatibility with controllers designed for use with previous generations of Panasonic remote camera systems, the HE130 supports both direct and Web-based IP remote control. Direct IP or serial control is possible using Panasonic’s AW-RP50N and AW-RP120, as well as appropriately programmed systems from Crestron, AMX, Winnov and other manufacturers. In addition, the camera’s built-in Web-server enables secure control, live preview, and setup from browser-equipped PCs.

Streaming video output is available from the HE130 in several forms and formats, and at a wide range of transmission speeds. For remote production and video acquisition, four simultaneous streams are available in either H.264 or JPEG. Video resolutions of up to 1080/60p are available at rates of up to 25Mbps. For IP-Live remote monitoring and control, up to 16 cameras may be viewed simultaneously in a single Browser window, with extensive on-screen camera controls available when a single camera is selected for viewing.

Other useful new features include: native 24p and 30p output for teleproduction; iPro support for synergy with Panasonic’s security systems; digital access authentication; MAC/Android support for web monitoring; color adjustment by color temperature; and VISCA remote control support.

The HE130 delivers a breadth of international HD and SD video signal formats including: 1080/59.94p, 1080/50p, 1080/59.94i, 1080/50i, 1080/29.97psF, 1080/25psF, 1080/23.98psF, 1080/29.97p,

1080/25p/1080/23.98p, 720/59.94p, 720/50p, 480/59.94p, 576/50p (HDMI), 480/59.94i and 576/50i. JPEG and H.264 video can be streamed over IP at up to 1080/60p.

The HE130’s optical zoom lens covers an extended range of shooting situations, from wide-angle to ultra-telephoto, with 35mm equivalents of 32.1 mm at the wide-angle end to 642.5 mm at the telephoto. The built-in remote-controllable four-position ND filter (clear, 1/8, 1/64, IR thru) facilitates flexible exposure control in brightly lit shooting situations.

The camera’s integrated pan-tilt head covers a wide range of motion, with a pan of ±175° and a tilt of –30° to 210°. The pan-tilt driver combines a high level of responsiveness with static precision. An NC (Noise Criteria) level of 35 is maintained for shooting in noise sensitive environments. Up to 100 preset positions and camera settings are stored in the camera. The camera weighs 6.8 lbs., and consumes just over 21 watts at 12 VDC.

The camera is available in two colors (-W: pearl white; and -K: black matte metallic) to suit a wide range of applications. A twist-lock ceiling mount is included as a standard accessory, and the HE130 is also equipped with a ¼-20 tripod mounting screw receptacle and a safety lanyard for use with many mounting and grip systems. An optional heavy-duty wall mount is available in either black (FEC-120WMK) or white (FEC-120WMW.)

The AW-HE130 will be available in December at a suggested list price of $8990.