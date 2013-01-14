Panasonic introduces AG-AF100A HD cinema camcorder
Panasonic has released the new AG-AF100A 4/3in 16:9 MOS imager HD cinema camcorder.
The AF100A features 10-bit (enhanced 8-bit) 4:2:2 quality output for better gradation of tonal areas when recording onto external devices, such as a P2 HD recorder.
The HD-SDI signal also carries a sync signal for the Rec Start/Stop with the AF100A trigger. Additionally, the AF100A is equipped with the popular expanded focus assist function, which enlarges the center of the displayed image for greater ease in focusing; and a 2.39:1 (cinema scope size) safety zone marker.
In addition to the high quality PH recording mode (average 21Mb/s, maximum 24Mb/s), the AF100A complies with the AVCHD version 2.0 (AVCHD Progressive) standard with its new PS mode (average 25Mb/s, maximum 28Mb/s) for recording, playing and outputting (via HDMI only) full-HD progressive (1080/59.94p, 1080/50p) images.
The PS/PH modes support uncompressed 16-bit LPCM two-channel audio recording. The AF100A also features two-channel XLR audio input terminals for full uncompressed audio recording, and many other functions to meet professional needs.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox