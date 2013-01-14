Panasonic introduces AG-AF100A HD cinema camcorder

Panasonic has released the new AG-AF100A 4/3in 16:9 MOS imager HD cinema camcorder.

The AF100A features 10-bit (enhanced 8-bit) 4:2:2 quality output for better gradation of tonal areas when recording onto external devices, such as a P2 HD recorder.

The HD-SDI signal also carries a sync signal for the Rec Start/Stop with the AF100A trigger. Additionally, the AF100A is equipped with the popular expanded focus assist function, which enlarges the center of the displayed image for greater ease in focusing; and a 2.39:1 (cinema scope size) safety zone marker.

In addition to the high quality PH recording mode (average 21Mb/s, maximum 24Mb/s), the AF100A complies with the AVCHD version 2.0 (AVCHD Progressive) standard with its new PS mode (average 25Mb/s, maximum 28Mb/s) for recording, playing and outputting (via HDMI only) full-HD progressive (1080/59.94p, 1080/50p) images.

The PS/PH modes support uncompressed 16-bit LPCM two-channel audio recording. The AF100A also features two-channel XLR audio input terminals for full uncompressed audio recording, and many other functions to meet professional needs.