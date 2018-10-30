Panasonic Develops Camera System with World's First 8K Organic Sensor

Panasonic is debuting the AK-SHB810 8K multipurpose camera, a compact, lightweight, box-type camera that uses a PL lens mount and what the company says is equipped with the world’s first organic 8K sensor. The company achieved this by developing a laminated structure using organic thin film that results in a more efficient photoelectric conversion. Panasonic says it will hit the market in the fall of 2019.

“We realized a wide dynamic range corresponding to light/dark difference with 8K high resolution, global shutter without skew distortion and flash band, electronic ND filter function,” the company said.

Connected via fiber cable between the camera unit and AK-SHU810 image processing unit, the camera system can output 8K/4K/HD, accommodating a wide range of applications for broadcasting and video production.

This is not Panasonic’s first foray into 8K. The company released its 8K Super Hi-Vision recorder AJ-ZS 0580 in 2017 for the anticipated launch of 8K in Japan later this year. 8K “Super Hi-Vision” is the name of the 8K format developed by Japan public broadcaster NHK.

“Looking ahead to 2020, we will continue to develop 4K/8K devices/systems that can withstand actual operation, support high image quality of broadcast production and efficiency of broadcasting services, and contribute to the development of the broadcasting industry,” the company said.

The system will be exhibited at InterBEE 2018 held in Makuhari Messe, Chiba prefecture in Japan, Nov. 14-16.