PAG Plans U.S. Debut of PAGlink Battery System at the 2012 NAB Show

PAGlink

At this year’s NAB Show, PAG will debut its new PAGlink high-power linking battery system that allows users to link more than two V-Mount Li-Ion batteries—combining capacities for longer camera run-times.When linked, PAGlink batteries provide up to 12A for power-hungry HD broadcast, digital cinema or 3D camera setups.



PAGlink batteries form a high-speed serial network that controls charge and discharge.It allows charging while the batteries are linked—and using any other reputable manufacturers’ V-Mount Li-Ion charger.



The new PAGlink PL16 two-position charger is designed to simultaneously charge up to eight linked PAGlink batteries per channel.During charging, the battery’s display clearly indicates it’s state-of-charge.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.PAG will be at booth C8532.

