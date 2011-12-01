PacTV adds new NY-to-DC OC3 fiber connection

Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based global transmission and production company, has completed a new OC3 fiber connection from PacTV’s facilities in New York to Liveshots DC and C-SPAN in Washington, D.C.

The new fiber link represents a diverse pathway in and out of Washington, D.C., for the company. The new link joins an existing link between PacTV’s corporate headquarters in Los Angeles and Diversified Communications (DCI) in Washington D.C., which includes access to AVOC. The New York link allows Liveshots DC and C-SPAN to deliver content reliably to clients around the world.

Liveshots DC’s three studios provide clients with single- and double-camera, short-segment live-production capabilities that are perfect for interviews and news segments.