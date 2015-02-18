OWC to Unveil ThunderBay RAID 5 Storage at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Other World Computing (OWC) will unveil its new ThunderBay 4 mini and ThunderBay 4 mini RAID 5 Edition storage solutions. They make it easier to protect and transport your data between production environments, including demanding 4K, 2K uncompressed HD and multi-stream SD video applications.

The systems feature four 2.5-inch drive bays for SSDs, Thunderbolt 2 performance, SoftRAID 5 Mac software, up to 4TB of SSD storage and sustained speeds of up to 1,284 MBps.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. OWC will be in booth SL13905.