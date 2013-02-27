OTTilus to highlight Online Video Platform at TV Connect 2013

OTTilus, a Pilat Media Global company, will launch OTTilus OVP (Online Video Platform), an OTT TV solution, at TV Connect 2013, March 19-21, at London's Olympia Exhibition Center.

OTTilus enables end-to-end OTT deployments that encompass all major solution components from content acquisition to player applications.

The OTTilus OVP is easy to deploy and compatible with all security, streaming, device and monetization options. It can be deployed as a cloud service or drive a local OTT headend. An optional BMS middleware layer ensures the seamless integration of OTT applications with broadcasters' business processes.

OTTilus provides a compelling and consistent viewer experience with player applications that support major end-user devices from smartphones to tablets to smart TVs.