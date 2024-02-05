OSA Achieves Live Production Freedom With MultiDyne VF-9000

LAS VEGAS–Live production takes on many forms, and OSA has long excelled at all-things related to AV-oriented production including corporate and entertainment events. OSA International has also produced many broadcast events over its nearly 40-year history and broadcast industry growth was among my key responsibilities upon joining the company in 2022.

The lines between broadcast and AV continue to blur, especially when it comes to live production. One result of that convergence is the increasing presence of broadcast-quality solutions for AV productions.

This is just one reason why we adopted MultiDyne’s VF-9000 Series for bulk fiber transport to support both OSA’s productions and those of our customers. We currently own 23 VF-9000 frames, which we package in custom racks designed in-house. It has been so well-received that many of our clients now specifically request the VF-9000 for their productions.

Compact Tech

The VF-9000 is a high-density video fiber-optic transport platform with 18 optical I/O connections. These are configurable as inputs and outputs to serve the needs of each event and application. At 1RU, it is easy to find space on a truck or within a flypack, as well as within a small rack inside a venue to move signals back to a truck or video village.

The VF-9000 can support 36 signals on two fiber strands, and its multiplexing capabilities vastly reduce the amount of fiber required for large-scale productions. It’s also extremely reliable in terms of both consistent performance and built-in redundancy features, which include dual power supplies.

Configuration is very simple. Whether for our own production or a client’s, we carefully handle all SFP fiber patching in advance to eliminate any potential damage and ensure that the wavelengths match. On the video side, various signals come into the VF-9000 through BNC connectors; on the output side, signals are generated and fed to routers, projectors, LED screens and other endpoints.

The VF-9000 allows us to move many 12G signals at once with minimal if any need for throwdown converters, reducing our costs and technology infrastructure. The VF-9000 also supports 3G transport, providing plenty of format flexibility and futureproofing for all our live production verticals.

Configured for Sports Production

For sports production, the VF-9000 allows us to bring graphics, clock timers and other signals generated from inside the venue. In these situations, we will typically configure the 36 connections to serve 24 sends and 12 returns, the latter of which can include live camera and video feeds for instant playback.

The VF-9000 can also carry ethernet signals, and we often add these modules to support control functions for cameras, projectors and other equipment. The versatility of the system means that all this activity can take place within one VF-9000 frame.

Swapping modules is also a simple process. Module changes take place in our shop and are fully tested prior to each event—often, the frames are configured the same across each event. When no changes are needed, it’s a simple plug-and-play scenario. Once installed on the truck or elsewhere, the VF-9000 is a genuine set-and-forget solution, and along with our custom racking, offers weight reduction for lower shipping costs. It is a robust and reliable solution that simply works.

