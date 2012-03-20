Orban to Promote TV Loudness Control Technology at the 2012 NAB Show
At this year’s NAB Show, Orban will invite show goers onto its Orban Television Mobile Demonstration Vehicle, which is touring the country beginning March 13, 2012.The tour, which ends in mid-June, includes stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and in Las Vegas during the NAB Show.
The mobile unit, which contains a fully equipped listening room for 5.1 surround sound, will provide loudness control technology demonstrations.Technology such as the Optimod-TV 8685 Television Loudness Controller for 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound and the new, value-priced Optimod-TV 6585 Television Loudness Controller will help broadcasters comply with the CALM Act and EBU R 128.
Both products handle 3G HD-SDI input/output and metadata, including dial norm. Dolby E® decoding and encoding.To accommodate preprocessed material from network feeds, the 8685 and 6585 can be seamlessly switched on-air between pass-through and processing modes.They control loudness unobtrusively without the unnatural-sounding gain pumping, noise build-up, harshness, stereo image shifts, and compromised dialog intelligibility that can result from inferior products.
The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Orban will be at booth N1634.
