Orad to Showcase Broadcast Graphics and Video Server Solutions at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Orad will be presenting its newest product lineup with demonstrations and presentations of its MAM, sports and video server solutions. Orad’s family of video server solutions has been extended to include slow motion, production and playout server solutions.



Products at the show: The Blend file-based channel-in-a-box solution provides HD/SD video playout coupled with 3D real-time graphics. This makes it well-suited for MCRs, playout facilities and disaster recovery. New at IBC is Orad’s Social Media Hub. It retrieves data from social networks such as Twitter and Facebook, filters the data and displays it on air.



Orad’s PlayMaker sports replay server provides up to eight I/O channels of high-quality ingest in multiple video formats, with synchronized slow motion replay and powerful yet simple editing tools. It has been enhanced to include studio mode, a dedicated workflow for multiple playlist highlight editing from various incoming feeds, and FlexFX, which enables real-time video effects and 3D graphic transitions for sports highlights integrated into PlayMaker’s workflow.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Orad Hi-tec Systems will be stand 7.B27. www.orad.tv