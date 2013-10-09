Opera Software renews AirTies partnership

Opera Software has renewed its partnership with AirTies, a Turkish developer of wireless and OTT streaming devices for pay-TV operators, targeting the U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the Nordics.

The agreement makes the Opera Devices Software Development Kit (SDK) available to the entire AirTies set-top box (STB) portfolio, ranging from pure OTT/ IPTV STBs to advanced hybrid PVR STBs, as well as a next-generation HEVC product coming soon from AirTies.

Opera Software and AirTies began working together in 2008, when AirTies selected the Opera Devices SDK for its newest STB. The Opera Devices SDK in AirTies devices enables consumers to access over-the-top and HbbTV content in their hybrid STBs. The SDK also brings support for streaming technologies like MPEG DASH, Smooth Streaming and HLS.