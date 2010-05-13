On Call Communications showcases QuickSPOT SNG system

On Call Communications featured its QuickSPOT SNG system at the 2010 NAB Show.

In the outdoor exhibit area between the central and south Las Vegas Convention Center halls, On Call Communications demonstrated its SNG system featuring the Fujitsu IP 900 and IP 9500 MPEG-4 AVC video encoder.

With the QuickSPOT system, it is possible to achieve HD transmission with 7Mb/s of bandwidth. At the show, the company demonstrated its 96cm HD fly and drive SNG systems transmitting HD using 7Mb/s of bandwidth.