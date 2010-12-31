OmniBus Systems iTX adds EAS support

OmniBus Systems, in partnership with Trilithic, has added fully integrated support for the U.S. Emergency Alert System (EAS) to the iTX automation and transmission platform. OmniBus’ iTX software can now automate the airing of all national, state and county-level alerts received by the Trilithic EASyCAST EAS solution.

When an EAS alert arrives, the iTX operator is notified by a flashing signal on the iTX desktop. After reviewing the alert details, the operator can immediately invoke an on-air event sequence generated automatically by iTX, including the specific text message and audio tones delivered by EASyCAST. A unique capability of iTX allows the current on-air schedule to be placed on hold or to continue in a roll-under mode while the alert sequence airs. This provides the broadcaster with a choice of continuing the on-air schedule from the point of interruption or joining-in-progress to maintain schedule timing.