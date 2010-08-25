Omneon to highlight MediaGrid integration with production server

At IBC2010, Omneon will demonstrate its media storage, processing and distribution infrastructure that enables efficient content production workflows and distribution of content across multiple platforms.

The company will show the Omneon MediaGrid active storage system integrated with a high-performance production server to enable fast access to incoming media used in live and near-live broadcast production. Omneon will demonstrate how a single shared-storage resource can be the basis for a best-of-breed production environment, simultaneously supporting production tools from Adobe, Apple, Avid and EVS.

Omneon’s MediaGrid also will provide the processing power for Omneon ProXchange to repackage edited content for rapid delivery to other media distribution outlets.



Omneon will also feature its Spectrum media server, MediaDeck GX channel playout solution and Omneon ProXplore, a media clip and metadata management application.

See Omneon at IBC Stand 7.A10.

