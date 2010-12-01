OCTOPUS Newsroom partners with Sony SONAPS

OCTOPUS Newsroom has partnered with Sony to integrate its OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system with Sony’s SONAPS production system.

The new partnership was based on intensive tests of seamless cooperation between OCTOPUS6 and SONAPS. Both systems are fully MOS compliant and integrate tightly together.

As a result of the new partnership, content from the field, inside the SONAPS system, can easily be searched and browsed in OCTOPUS6 and linked to the story as it develops. Logging, storyboarding and even finished editing with voice-over and effects can be done at the desktop. The running order and status are constantly updated so everyone has the up-to-the-second information that’s essential in a high-pressure newsroom environment. Using the XPRI NS proxy editor in the newsroom gives journalists ultimate flexibility to browse, edit and finish stories as quickly as possible.

