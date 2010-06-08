OConnor unveils O-Grips camera handgrips

Fluid head and tripod developer OConnor has introduced O-Grips handgrips designed to be used with both smaller and larger cameras.

Constructed with a solid titanium core, O-Grips feature smooth-functioning, single-handle ball joints with a maximum payload capacity of 44lbs. The new handgrips are capable of fitting all three standard rod systems (15mm and 19mm studio and 15mm LWS) via the single, easy-to-use O-Grips bridge. OConnor O-Grips can be used with all common camera configurations, and several optional accessories are planned.

Modular O-Grips are infinitely stackable for custom applications and can be configured to create double- or multijoint handles. Each is fully adjustable and capable of a half sphere of stepless articulation. By combining two grips, the range can be extended to a complete sphere.