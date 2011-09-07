OASYS debuts new features at IBC

OASYS will unveil new features at IBC 2011 including TimePlay, DVB subtitling and audio shuffling.

TimePlay aids a single operator to perform different local insertions on multiple systems, insert streams from multiple live sources and create files on the fly for playout.

As well as supporting Teletext and open captions, OASYS now supports DVB and streaming outputs, enabling users to play subtitles directly out of the playout system.

Audio shuffling allows users to move audio tracks between outputs depending on which language is required for which output, either from a schedule, metadata or the QuickTime reference file.

Additional new features include: multiple live inputs with selectable sources and up to four picture-in-picture; customizable as-run logs; integration with Evoxe newsroom systems; and multiple channels in one box.

See OASYS on Stand 8.B38d at IBC.